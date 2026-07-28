OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3.42 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,954 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,592 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,824 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $34,342,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,064 shares of company stock worth $34,814,142. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,288.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,263.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,268.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,123.61 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Transdigm Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Transdigm Group wasn't on the list.

While Transdigm Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here