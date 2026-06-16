OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $355.26 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,571 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,767 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 2.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $355,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,165 shares of the company's stock worth $126,022,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 9,232 shares of the company's stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,002.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,016.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

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