OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $4.08 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,507 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,884 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 58.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of CALM opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.84). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 10.88%.The firm had revenue of $552.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods's revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cal-Maine Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cal-Maine Foods wasn't on the list.

While Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here