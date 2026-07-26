OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $48.32 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,813 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 180,688 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Walmart were worth $48,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at $69,074,186.76. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,985,527.94. This represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

WMT opened at $109.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $95.42 and a one year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. Walmart's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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