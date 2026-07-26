OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $64.36 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 2,752.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,765 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 671,372 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $64,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,064,587 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $7,657,034,000 after acquiring an additional 821,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,507,741 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,804,470,000 after buying an additional 1,261,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,742 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,903,220,000 after purchasing an additional 146,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,929,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 8,597,044 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,095,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $128.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 127,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,518,638.40. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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