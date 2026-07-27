OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,575 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Newmont were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $873,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,018 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $739,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Newmont Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $93.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.55. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.99. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 33.36%.The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's payout ratio is 13.13%.

Trending Headlines about Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities raised Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,060,654.68. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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