OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $81.94 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 91,914 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $81,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 18,472 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1%

PH stock opened at $986.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $922.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $936.00. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $692.02 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 16.58%.Parker-Hannifin's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore set a $1,064.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,027.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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