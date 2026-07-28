OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 316.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 80.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $216.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $231.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The business's 50 day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.05. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $231.73.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 70.60% and a return on equity of 104.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $223.38 per share, for a total transaction of $88,681.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,902 shares in the company, valued at $10,253,588.76. This trade represents a 0.87% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Smith purchased 372 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,071.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,699,728.80. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,387 shares of company stock worth $533,056. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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