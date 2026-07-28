OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,751 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,324 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $112.85 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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