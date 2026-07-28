OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,408.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.6%

MTD stock opened at $1,335.70 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,023.05 and a twelve month high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,212.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,276.84.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.19 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.63 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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