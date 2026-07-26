OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 741.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,741 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 235,926 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 price objective on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.22.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.73. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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