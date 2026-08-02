OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Immunic, Inc. $IMUX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 168,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Immunic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 414.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 530,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 427,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,726 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. D. Boral Capital lowered shares of Immunic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Immunic to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.57.

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Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $13.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.47. Immunic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.37). Analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company's research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic's lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

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