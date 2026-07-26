OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 155,653 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 373.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 155,653 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Accenture were worth $39,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in Accenture by 27.2% during the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 20,673 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 110,841 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $21,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 902,498 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $178,956,000 after purchasing an additional 210,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $6,790,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts: Sign Up

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $291.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 price target on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Accenture from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $192.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Accenture, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Accenture wasn't on the list.

While Accenture currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here