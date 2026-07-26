OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 30,938 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. Van Diest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 128.0% during the first quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,723 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 47,206 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $279.58 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $301.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 86.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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