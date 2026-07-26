OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.5% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.19% of Prologis worth $229,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $147.43 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Prologis's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles noted renewed investor attention on logistics and data-center themes, but these were more thematic than company-specific and did not include new financial results or formal guidance changes. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

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