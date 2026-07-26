OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,083 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 32,025 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $63,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $460.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Mizuho set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tesla from $417.00 to $400.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 2.1%

TSLA opened at $313.03 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $28.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here