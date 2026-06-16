OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 1,880 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,261 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $933.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.96 and a 1-year high of $946.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $856.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $730.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $933.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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