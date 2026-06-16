OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 3,994 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,847 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in MongoDB were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $390,450.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,107.69. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.99, for a total transaction of $2,979,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 993,316 shares in the company, valued at $295,998,234.84. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,616 shares of company stock valued at $41,956,174. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of MDB stock opened at $354.18 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $298.04 and its 200-day moving average is $335.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -957.24, a PEG ratio of 1,236.33 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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