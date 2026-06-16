OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 6,020 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,178 shares of the software company's stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $198.60 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.47 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Arete Research dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $460.00 to $456.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Autodesk from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, for a total transaction of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.67 per share, with a total value of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. This represents a 5.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Autodesk EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares at $197.67 each, a $494,175 insider purchase that signals confidence from management. Article Title

Autodesk EVP Janesh Moorjani bought 2,500 shares at $197.67 each, a $494,175 insider purchase that signals confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: Autodesk secured a new credit agreement to enhance liquidity, which should improve financial flexibility and may reassure investors about the company’s balance sheet. Article Title

Autodesk secured a new credit agreement to enhance liquidity, which should improve financial flexibility and may reassure investors about the company’s balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: Several traders and market commentary pieces framed ADSK as oversold and potentially at support, with some arguing the stock may be near a bottom and due for a rebound. Article Title

Several traders and market commentary pieces framed ADSK as oversold and potentially at support, with some arguing the stock may be near a bottom and due for a rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Another article noted unusual put options activity as the stock hit recent lows, which reflects elevated downside hedging but also sparked debate that the shares may be undervalued. Article Title

Another article noted unusual put options activity as the stock hit recent lows, which reflects elevated downside hedging but also sparked debate that the shares may be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains supportive overall, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a high price target relative to current trading levels, though some firms have trimmed their targets recently. Article Title

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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