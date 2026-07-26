Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,718 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 234,497 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.25% of Omnicom Group worth $53,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,421 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 524,037 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $42,316,000 after buying an additional 133,093 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 149,672 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,195 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,111 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 34,909 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $79.70 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $87.17. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Omnicom Group's revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 820.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.38.

Get Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

Further Reading

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