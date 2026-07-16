Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 156.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 207.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Omnicom Group's quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 820.51%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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