One Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 13.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,101,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $292,224,000 after acquiring an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth approximately $5,761,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 477,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 76,540 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cognex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.52. Cognex Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $71.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $268.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cognex's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $264,696.60. This represents a 83.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,184.15. The trade was a 85.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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