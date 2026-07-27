ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Stock Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 552,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 45,224 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.88% of ONE Gas worth $47,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1,393.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,487 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $114,795,000 after buying an additional 1,490,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $70,767,000. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 776,495 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $59,984,000 after acquiring an additional 390,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $108,029,000 after acquiring an additional 380,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 358,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $93.00 price objective on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.70.

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ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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