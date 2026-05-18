OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,991 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 32,392 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.27% of OneMain worth $21,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in OneMain by 1,102.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of OneMain by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMF. Wall Street Zen lowered OneMain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on OneMain to $76.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE OMF opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. OneMain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,000. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report).

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