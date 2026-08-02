ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,504,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 272,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.87% of ONEOK worth $497,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 46.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ONEOK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Trading Up 2.0%

ONEOK stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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