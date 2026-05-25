ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,659 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,603,334 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,703,845,000 after buying an additional 380,744 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $835,350,000 after buying an additional 3,596,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,919,098 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $650,827,000 after buying an additional 532,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,178 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $396,462,000 after buying an additional 703,834 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,218,376 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $380,785,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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ONEOK Stock Down 0.1%

ONEOK stock opened at $93.98 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital raised ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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