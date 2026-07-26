ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,729 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 62,240 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ONEOK worth $51,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut ONEOK from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

See Also

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