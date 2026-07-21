ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 187,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of ONEOK worth $502,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SRH Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.52.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.29%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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