ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 54,730 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,522,404 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,976 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $835,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,089 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital upgraded ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONEOK from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Up 0.0%

ONEOK stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

Key Stories Impacting ONEOK

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About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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