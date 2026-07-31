ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 95.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,521 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 838,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Freedom Capital raised shares of ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.81.

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Key Headlines Impacting ONEOK

Here are the key news stories impacting ONEOK this week:

Positive Sentiment: ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. MarketBeat ONEOK analyst estimates

ONEOK’s earnings outlook received a boost from US Capital Advisors, which raised its EPS forecasts for the third quarter of 2026, each quarter of fiscal 2027, fiscal 2027 overall, and fiscal 2028. The firm now expects $6.12 in FY2027 EPS and $6.97 in FY2028, up from $6.03 and $6.88, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. ONEOK Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect rising natural-gas demand, stronger processing volumes and stable fee-based revenue to support ONEOK’s second-quarter performance. These factors could reinforce the company’s relatively predictable midstream cash flows ahead of its earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Wall Street’s Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of ONEOK Q2 Earnings

Wall Street’s pre-earnings analysis is focused on key operating metrics beyond revenue and EPS, including volumes, processing activity and fee-based contributions. The estimates set a higher bar for ONEOK’s report and could increase volatility if results or guidance diverge. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded ONEOK because of concerns about the company’s growth profile, while expressing a preference for rival Targa Resources. The downgrade is the clearest near-term negative catalyst and may be encouraging investors to reassess ONEOK’s valuation and growth prospects. ONEOK Cut at Morgan Stanley on Growth Concerns

ONEOK Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.29%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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