ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,878 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in ONEOK by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5%

OKE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. 2,420,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,505. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.63. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. ONEOK's payout ratio is presently 76.29%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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