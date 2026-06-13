onsemi $ON Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 1,710.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 393,388 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for about 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.11% of onsemi worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,205,996 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 877,533 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $360,828,000 after purchasing an additional 474,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $330,885,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in onsemi by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in onsemi by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,249,967 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $209,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $116.79 on Friday. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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