onsemi $ON Stake Lessened by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 28,003 shares during the quarter. onsemi makes up 1.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the second quarter worth $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in onsemi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in onsemi during the third quarter worth $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with Citi recently raising its price target and placing onsemi on Upside Catalyst Watch ahead of its Analyst Day, reflecting optimism around data-center power exposure and advanced power technologies.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with Citi recently raising its price target and placing onsemi on Upside Catalyst Watch ahead of its Analyst Day, reflecting optimism around data-center power exposure and advanced power technologies. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating results were solid, with onsemi beating quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and guiding to higher Q2 EPS, supporting the longer-term growth story.

Recent operating results were solid, with onsemi beating quarterly EPS and revenue estimates and guiding to higher Q2 EPS, supporting the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Vadzo Imaging introduced new cameras built on onsemi’s Hyperlux LP AR0544 sensor, highlighting continued demand for its imaging and sensing technology. Article: Vadzo Imaging Introduces Falcon-544MRS: 5MP Monochrome USB Camera Based on Onsemi Hyperlux LP AR0544

Vadzo Imaging introduced new cameras built on onsemi’s Hyperlux LP AR0544 sensor, highlighting continued demand for its imaging and sensing technology. Negative Sentiment: Market reports linked the decline to a sector-wide semiconductor selloff, suggesting the move is more macro-driven than company-specific.

Market reports linked the decline to a sector-wide semiconductor selloff, suggesting the move is more macro-driven than company-specific. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has remained the dominant pattern over the past six months, which may add to investor caution around the name.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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