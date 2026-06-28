OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 130,988 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,988 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Get HPE alerts: Sign Up

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 6.6%

NYSE:HPE opened at $43.63 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 17,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $475,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $911,072.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock worth $9,013,662 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $33.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hewlett Packard Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here