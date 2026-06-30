OP Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,242,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,033,903 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $110,459,000 after buying an additional 2,077,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Barclays upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $49.00 target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.1%

GLPI stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is 104.13%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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