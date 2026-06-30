OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.24 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,848 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 97,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $268,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,221 shares of the technology company's stock worth $258,250,000 after acquiring an additional 66,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $246,420,000 after acquiring an additional 831,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,911.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,111,632 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,362 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $136.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.04 and a 12 month high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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