OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.75 Million in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,258 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $222,930.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,018.41. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut CMS Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.17.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CMS opened at $78.73 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.46 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

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