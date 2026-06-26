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OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $7.53 Million in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
World Kinect logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OP Asset Management Ltd opened a new position in World Kinect during the first quarter, buying 326,481 shares valued at about $7.53 million and owning roughly 0.64% of the company.
  • World Kinect reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $0.75 EPS versus $0.31 expected and revenue of $9.69 billion, while also issuing FY2026 EPS guidance of 2.65 to 2.85.
  • The company boosted its quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share from $0.20, lifting the annualized payout to $0.92 and the dividend yield to about 2.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 326,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,532,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.64% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in World Kinect by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,901 shares of the company's stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Flax Pond Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 107,302 shares of the company's stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $9,427,000. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WKC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. World Kinect Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $32.42.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. World Kinect's payout ratio is -9.01%.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,828 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $576,727.32. Following the sale, the director owned 40,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,126,124.61. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,309.64. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 97,928 shares of company stock worth $2,773,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

World Kinect Profile

(Free Report)

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for World Kinect (NYSE:WKC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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