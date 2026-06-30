OP Asset Management Ltd Invests $880,000 in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company's stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 2,208,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $63,165,388.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,027,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $315,392,305.80. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $2,618,576.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,347,266.15. This trade represents a 32.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 27,943,861 shares of company stock valued at $857,228,555 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

See Also

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