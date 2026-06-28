OP Asset Management Ltd Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,106 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1,300.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 203,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,967,000 after buying an additional 189,165 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,911,000 after buying an additional 20,725 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,137 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 615,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,826,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Flowserve Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Flowserve's revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,340. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FLS. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen downgraded Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLS

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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