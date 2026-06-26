OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,665 shares of the shipping service provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 78.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx posted a Q4 earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $6.31 and revenue of $25.01 billion, both above estimates. Management also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and said volume trends improved, including stronger U.S. domestic and international export package demand. Article Title

FedEx posted a Q4 earnings beat, with adjusted EPS of $6.31 and revenue of $25.01 billion, both above estimates. Management also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and said volume trends improved, including stronger U.S. domestic and international export package demand. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America highlighted strong underlying momentum, saying the selloff appears driven more by reporting-transition “noise” than by operational weakness, and kept a bullish view on the stock. Article Title

Bank of America highlighted strong underlying momentum, saying the selloff appears driven more by reporting-transition “noise” than by operational weakness, and kept a bullish view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: FedEx announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for debt, which could help improve balance-sheet efficiency and support future shareholder returns if successfully executed. Article Title

FedEx announced $4.15 billion in cash tender offers for debt, which could help improve balance-sheet efficiency and support future shareholder returns if successfully executed. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx Freight, now a standalone business, said it expects margin growth in the second half of the year and reported revenue that beat expectations in its first standalone earnings report. That may support the broader thesis, but it is not directly lifting FedEx’s core stock reaction today. Article Title

FedEx Freight, now a standalone business, said it expects margin growth in the second half of the year and reported revenue that beat expectations in its first standalone earnings report. That may support the broader thesis, but it is not directly lifting FedEx’s core stock reaction today. Negative Sentiment: Several outlets and analysts said the stock fell because operating margins dropped, the 2026 outlook disappointed some investors, and the freight spin-off created added uncertainty about near-term profitability. Article Title

Several outlets and analysts said the stock fell because operating margins dropped, the 2026 outlook disappointed some investors, and the freight spin-off created added uncertainty about near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen cut its price target on FedEx, adding to the cautious analyst tone after earnings and reinforcing concerns that profit recovery may take longer than expected. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Zacks Research lowered shares of FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FedEx from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on FedEx from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $356.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,229.35. This represents a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $328.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.88 and a 52 week high of $345.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.40. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 4.68%.The company had revenue of $25.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.07 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2027 guidance at 16.900-18.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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