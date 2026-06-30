OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,890 Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,890 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,907 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $16,142,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 424.0% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,490 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $748,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,905.82. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA opened at $255.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.86 and a 200 day moving average of $237.40. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $309.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $319.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zebra Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zebra Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Zebra Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here