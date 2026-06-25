OP Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 58,253 American Express Company $AXP

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 58,253 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $17,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

Positive Sentiment: American Express launched a new ABA American Express Business Card for legal professionals and signed a multiyear global payments partnership with the NFL, signaling continued expansion of its card and payments ecosystem. American Express (AXP) Launches ABA Card Partnership And Lands New NFL Payments Deal

American Express launched a new ABA American Express Business Card for legal professionals and signed a multiyear global payments partnership with the NFL, signaling continued expansion of its card and payments ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on American Express to $375 from $360 and kept a buy rating, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s earnings and upside potential.

Truist raised its price target on American Express to $375 from $360 and kept a buy rating, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s earnings and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted American Express as a strong trading-day outperformer, suggesting investors are rotating into the name on relative strength. American Express Co. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Recent coverage also highlighted American Express as a strong trading-day outperformer, suggesting investors are rotating into the name on relative strength. Neutral Sentiment: American Express also announced plans to webcast its second-quarter 2026 earnings call on July 24, keeping investors focused on upcoming results rather than providing new financial guidance.

American Express also announced plans to webcast its second-quarter 2026 earnings call on July 24, keeping investors focused on upcoming results rather than providing new financial guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary questioning whether AmEx’s affluent consumer remains resilient adds some caution, but it does not appear to have outweighed the more positive news flow today. American Express Keeps Saying the Affluent Consumer Is Fine. Should Investors Trust It?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $361.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $342.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $233.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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