OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $2.73 Million Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 416.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,748 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2,208.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock worth $184,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,554 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.26. The company's 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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