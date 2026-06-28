OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $3.07 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 899,625 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $302,697,000 after purchasing an additional 728,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,950,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4,285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,643,000 after purchasing an additional 342,821 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Jones Lang LaSalle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded JLL from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from “Hold” to “Strong-Buy,” a direct bullish signal for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $22.53 from $22.34, indicating improved expectations for this year’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. MarketBeat JLL estimates

The firm also increased Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 EPS forecasts, reinforcing a more optimistic near-term outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle. Positive Sentiment: JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. New Strong Buy Stocks for June 25th

JLL was added to Zacks’ Rank #1 Strong Buy lists, including its “best value stocks” list, which may draw additional investor attention. Neutral Sentiment: Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. JLL earnings release and conference call

Jones Lang LaSalle also announced details for its second-quarter 2026 earnings call, scheduled for July 30, which is a routine upcoming event rather than a new operating update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, suggesting some caution about longer-term profitability despite the stronger near-term view. MarketBeat JLL estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 402 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $121,295.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,258.37. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $314.84 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $246.07 and a twelve month high of $363.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $308.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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