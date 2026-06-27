OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $4.56 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $4,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 365.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 34.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total value of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 3.1%

BDX opened at $156.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a 200-day moving average of $170.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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