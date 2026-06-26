OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $6.55 Million Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,653 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $6,552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,552,028,000 after buying an additional 254,750 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,331.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,230.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,274.92.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $52,625,524 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,513.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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