OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,273,424 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $919,685,000. NVIDIA comprises about 9.2% of OP Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.3%

NVDA stock opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $151.49 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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