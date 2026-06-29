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OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Packaging Corporation of America logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OP Asset Management opened a new position in Packaging Corporation of America, buying 9,431 shares valued at about $2.0 million in the first quarter.
  • CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares for roughly $2.01 million, trimming his ownership by about 1.92% while insiders still hold 1.60% of the company.
  • Packaging Corporation of America reported better-than-expected earnings of $2.40 per share and recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.50 per share, bringing the annualized payout to $6.00.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,431 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PKG opened at $241.63 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $221.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $187.41 and a 12-month high of $249.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Packaging Corporation of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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