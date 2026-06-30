OP Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,869 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,211 shares of the company's stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $664,640.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 948,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,685,008.20. This represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,078,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,829.55. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,138 shares of company stock worth $1,119,102. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIR. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 3.5%

VIR opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.84). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The business had revenue of ($0.03) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company's pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

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